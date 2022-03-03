CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 6,141 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.14% of Franklin Resources worth $23,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 748.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 339.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 908,777 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEN traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 86,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,112. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.31. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

