CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 2.8% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.64% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $199,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% in the third quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $336.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,858,565. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.16. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $305.68 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

