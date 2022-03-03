CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $204,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.56. The company had a trading volume of 34,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,779. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.