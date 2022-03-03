CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 5.5% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $395,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.21. 86,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,369. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

