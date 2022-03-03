CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 18,115 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,115 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 3.78% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $28,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,919. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $126.66 and a 12 month high of $177.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average of $159.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

