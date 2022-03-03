CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,730 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,202 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,730 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 0.6% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $42,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $129.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,282,611. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.