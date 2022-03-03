CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 465,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,021,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 3.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 1.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $7.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $481.25. 74,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,314. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $438.81 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

