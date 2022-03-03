Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.49 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $43.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.46 billion to $44.56 billion. Cigna posted sales of $40.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $179.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.63 billion to $181.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $188.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.98 billion to $191.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,312 shares of company stock worth $3,507,624. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock opened at $240.51 on Thursday. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

