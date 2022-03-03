Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cinemark by 1,283.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,996 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter worth $28,815,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $18,155,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Cinemark by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,523,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 935,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 24.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 765,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

