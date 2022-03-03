Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 314,229 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 314,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,110,250.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 64,018 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,827.82.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 59,751 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,527,235.56.

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 57,523 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,933.74.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $3,514,329.20.

YOU traded down $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,050. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $65.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

YOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

