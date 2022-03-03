Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.68. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 45,135 shares trading hands.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.0906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 68,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.