Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CFO Sean Robert Wallace Sells 250 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $15,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.73. 1,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,531. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.80 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 0.21.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,534,000 after buying an additional 654,635 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,659,000 after buying an additional 168,823 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

