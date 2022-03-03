Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.58

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and traded as low as $21.58. Community Bancorp shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 875 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $117.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.23.
Community Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMTV)
