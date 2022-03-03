Comparing Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) & Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Canoo and Visteon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 0 3 0 2.50 Visteon 3 1 6 0 2.30

Canoo presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 158.13%. Visteon has a consensus price target of $127.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.96%. Given Canoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Visteon.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canoo and Visteon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 489.43 -$89.81 million ($1.52) -3.44 Visteon $2.55 billion 1.23 -$56.00 million $0.99 112.87

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Canoo has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -49.41% -38.56% Visteon 1.01% 8.42% 1.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Visteon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Visteon beats Canoo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo (Get Rating)

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

