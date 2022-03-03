Compound 24 Hour Volume Hits $61.23 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for about $114.02 or 0.00275355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $752.98 million and $61.23 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,603,789 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

