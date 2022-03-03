comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,048 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of comScore worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in comScore by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in comScore by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after buying an additional 79,504 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in comScore by 52.1% during the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,495,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 855,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in comScore by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 140,240 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in comScore during the third quarter worth about $2,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $2.54 on Thursday. comScore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

