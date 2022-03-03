Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Stock Price Up 5% After Strong Earnings

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as 60.40 and last traded at 60.40. Approximately 1,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 73,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at 57.50.

The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCSI shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is 57.39.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.