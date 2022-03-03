Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.45.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 137 shares of company stock worth $11,812. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

