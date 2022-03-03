Cook Protocol (COOK) Reaches Market Cap of $3.36 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00042698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.83 or 0.06621432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,462.31 or 0.99992443 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00045435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00046895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002762 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

