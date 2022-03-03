Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,300 shares, a decline of 52.2% from the January 31st total of 1,078,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

CPPMF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,298. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $614.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPPMF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.49.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

