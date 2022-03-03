Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Announces Earnings Results

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of CRTX stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.29. 18,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. Cortexyme has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $121.98.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.04.
About Cortexyme (Get Rating)
Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
