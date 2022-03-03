Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.01 Billion

Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) will post $51.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.45 billion and the highest is $52.40 billion. Costco Wholesale reported sales of $44.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $218.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.61 billion to $221.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $235.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.14 billion to $240.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $528.00 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The stock has a market cap of $234.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $519.74 and a 200-day moving average of $499.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

