Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 15.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.62. 2,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.39. The company has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.76. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $91.75 and a 12 month high of $133.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.