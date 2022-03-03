Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,364 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 89,467 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after acquiring an additional 898,377 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 45,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 270,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 110,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.67. 654,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,206,539. The company has a market cap of $345.76 billion, a PE ratio of -57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.54.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

