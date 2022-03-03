Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,255 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in BlackRock by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $743.88. 5,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,118. The company has a 50 day moving average of $824.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $880.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $670.28 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $980.14.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

