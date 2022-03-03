Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,364 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after buying an additional 1,895,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,346,215,000 after buying an additional 1,352,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.54.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.67. The company had a trading volume of 654,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,206,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average of $64.64. The company has a market cap of $345.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

