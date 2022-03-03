CryptoBlades Hits Market Capitalization of $5.14 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. CryptoBlades has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be purchased for about $6.05 or 0.00014600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00041902 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.96 or 0.06568461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,464.45 or 1.00132828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026950 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 850,952 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

