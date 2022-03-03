CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $605,002.85 and approximately $1,253.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00186944 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00026660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.17 or 0.00346194 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00054135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008096 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

