CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.87

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.87 and last traded at $62.46, with a volume of 345729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.73.

CSGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sidoti raised CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $92,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 692,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,881,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

