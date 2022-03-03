CUE Protocol (CUE) Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for $11.56 or 0.00027909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $88,030.06 and approximately $238.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00041902 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.96 or 0.06568461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,464.45 or 1.00132828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00046547 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026950 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars.

