Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.12. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 141,206 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

