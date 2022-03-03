CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.48

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.48 and last traded at $90.45, with a volume of 1996940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 3,520,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,814,000 after buying an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after buying an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,847.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,583,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,053,000 after buying an additional 1,501,978 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,866,000 after buying an additional 1,419,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after buying an additional 1,322,792 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

