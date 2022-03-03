CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Issues Earnings Results

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Shares of CTMX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,741. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $255.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTMX shares. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 99.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

