CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Issues Earnings Results

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.
Shares of CTMX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,741. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $255.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTMX shares. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.