David Aaron Lehman Sells 458 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $11,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.89. 479,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,124. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.08 million, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.28. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNG. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

