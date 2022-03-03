Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.78

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

DVDCF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.73) to €12.50 ($14.04) in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.72) to €12.10 ($13.60) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

