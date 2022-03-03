DecentBet Market Cap Tops $397,101.60 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 113.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $397,101.60 and approximately $199.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded up 151.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00035092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00105707 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

