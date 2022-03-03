Decentral Games (DG) Achieves Market Cap of $137.13 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $137.13 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 413,997,396 coins and its circulating supply is 413,684,382 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

