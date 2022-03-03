DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.10 million and the highest is $4.50 million. DermTech reported sales of $2.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $24.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $26.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $50.60 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $56.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DermTech.

Get DermTech alerts:

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

DMTK stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.84. DermTech has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $69.39.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DermTech by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in DermTech by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in DermTech by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.