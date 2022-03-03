DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $209.62

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 209.62 ($2.81) and last traded at GBX 221 ($2.97), with a volume of 34871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.50 ($2.95).

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.90) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.04) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.60. The stock has a market cap of £571.14 million and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 238.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 254.87.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

