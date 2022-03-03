Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) COO Daniel N. Wesson Sells 3,500 Shares

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FANG traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.12. 2,326,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,129. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.07. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $142.09.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $209,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 651,530 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after acquiring an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

