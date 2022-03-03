Dimecoin (DIME) Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00111916 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000088 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

