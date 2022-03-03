Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $90.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIN. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.
NYSE DIN opened at $71.11 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
