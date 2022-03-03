Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $90.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIN. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

NYSE DIN opened at $71.11 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

