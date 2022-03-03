Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL) Trading Down 7.5%

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.37. 19,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 34,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.06% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bull 2x as of its most recent SEC filing.

