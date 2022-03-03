Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.83. 10,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,471. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average is $79.46. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $87.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 137 shares of company stock valued at $11,812 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.45.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.