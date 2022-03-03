Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.79.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,616. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.80 and its 200-day moving average is $218.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.