Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Trading Up 4.2% Following Earnings Beat

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $146.47 and last traded at $145.83. Approximately 33,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,589,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.92.

The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.45.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.31.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

