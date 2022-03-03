Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) will announce $70.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Domo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.57 million. Domo reported sales of $60.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domo will report full-year sales of $301.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.70 million to $306.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $361.55 million, with estimates ranging from $351.60 million to $371.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Domo.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

DOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

DOMO opened at $47.89 on Thursday. Domo has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.22.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,314,000 after acquiring an additional 51,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 225,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 81,772 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

