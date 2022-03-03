DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Down 8.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) were down 8.4% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 1,081,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 29,961,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Specifically, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,391 shares of company stock valued at $15,383,516. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DraftKings by 4.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in DraftKings by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,222,000 after purchasing an additional 544,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,769,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,725,000 after purchasing an additional 581,527 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,810,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after buying an additional 2,240,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,290,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,688,000 after buying an additional 2,540,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

