DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE KTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,651. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 153.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 99,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,067,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

