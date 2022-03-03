DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE KTF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.05. The company had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,651. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.24.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.
About DWS Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.