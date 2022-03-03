Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.12

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.12 and traded as low as $4.08. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 94,802 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $142.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 283.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

